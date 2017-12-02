Nation & World

Judge: Ex-treasure hunter will remain jailed for contempt

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:09 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge has once again ruled that a former treasure hunter should remain jailed in Ohio on contempt-of-court charges.

U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley has held Tommy Thompson in contempt since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Thompson's attorney argues federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for longer than 18 months.

Marbley has denied the request, saying Thompson still refuses to comply with provisions of his plea deal. Marbley made a similar ruling in August.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A message left with Thompson's attorney wasn't immediately returned.

The coins are valued at up to $4 million and were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video