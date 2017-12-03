Nation & World

Police: 1 killed, several hurt after driver hits NYC crowd

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 06:43 AM

NEW YORK

Police say a man drove into a group of people in New York City and then fled, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the people were at a hookah bar, and two people got into a fight and stabbed each other. Police say the vehicle hit the crowd after the dispute.

Police say the person who was critically injured and four others in stable condition were taken to an area hospital. The two people involved in the initial stabbing dispute were in stable condition.

A search for the driver is ongoing.

