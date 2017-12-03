Nation & World

Kuwait parliament passes law addressing IOC, FIFA bans

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 05:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait's parliament has approved a proposed draft law that aims to ends the bans on the country by FIFA and the International Olympic Committee.

Lawmakers passed the bill in a special session Sunday. Minister of Youth and Sports Affair Khaled al-Roudan described the law as "an important step toward lifting the suspension off Kuwaiti sport" in a report carried by the state-run KUNA news agency.

The bill must be approved by Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

In 2015, Kuwait was banned by international sports governing bodies FIFA and the IOC from participating in sporting events after government violations of the Olympic charter and interference in its sports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following the ban, Kuwait filed a lawsuit against the IOC and lawsuits against members of its own Olympic committee.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video