Nation & World

Corsicans vote for single assembly to replace island's 3

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARIS

Voters on the French island of Corsica island are casting ballots in the first round of a territorial assembly election.

The election will establish a single assembly with 63 seats to represent the whole island, instead of the three that do now.

The change to a single assembly is not designed to give Corsica more autonomy. However, local leaders calling for more self-governance from France and others with separatist ambitions are expected to take the lead in Sunday's voting.

Some in France fear the push for independence in Spain's Catalonia region could embolden leaders of the Corsican separatist movement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First round results from the assembly election are expected late Sunday. The second round of voting is scheduled for Dec. 10.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video