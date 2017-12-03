Former Georgian President and former Ukrainian official, Mikheil Saakashvili, center, marches surrounded by his supporters in central Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Supporters of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Saakashvili called for Ukraine's President Poroshenko to resign.
Former Georgian President and former Ukrainian official, Mikheil Saakashvili, center, marches surrounded by his supporters in central Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Supporters of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Saakashvili called for Ukraine's President Poroshenko to resign. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo
Former Georgian President and former Ukrainian official, Mikheil Saakashvili, center, marches surrounded by his supporters in central Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Supporters of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Saakashvili called for Ukraine's President Poroshenko to resign. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo

Nation & World

Saakashvili calls for protest camp in Ukraine's capital

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

Anti-corruption campaigner Mikheil Saakashvili is urging Ukrainians to set up a protest camp in Kiev's main square if parliament fails to adopt a law on presidential impeachment within a week.

He made the call at a Sunday rally that news reports say attracted 2,500 people.

Saakashvili was a key figure in the 2003 Rose Revolution protests in Georgia that ousted the country's president. He then served as president for nearly a decade.

He left Georgia in 2013 and later was appointed governor of Ukraine's Odessa region. But he quit that office in 2016, complaining that his anti-corruption efforts suffered official obstruction. His citizenship was revoked this year while he was out of the country, but he returned in September when supporters broke through a police line at the Polish border.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video