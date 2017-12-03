Nation & World

Arizona State hires former NFL coach Herm Edwards

December 03, 2017 08:33 PM

TEMPE, Ariz.

Arizona State has hired former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Herm Edwards as its football coach.

The school announced the hiring Sunday night and will hold a news conference introducing Edwards on Monday morning.

The Sun Devils fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons on Nov. 26 and wanted to move quickly with the early-signing period for high school recruits starting on Dec. 20.

Arizona State made a surprise move by hiring the 63-year-old Edwards, who hasn't coached since 2008 after being fired by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Edwards has not coached in college since serving as a San Jose State assistant in 1989 and spent the last nine years as an NFL analyst for ESPN

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson previously represented Edwards during his days as an agent.

