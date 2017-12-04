More NKorean 'ghost boats,' bodies wash up on Japan's shores

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, a wooden boat is seen off Matsumae town, Hokkaido northern Japan. Twenty-eight of the vessels, dubbed “ghost boats,” were detected in November, up from just four in November last year. Usually, only the boats or fragments wash ashore. It is very rare for survivors to be rescued and brought ashore by the Japanese. Kyodo News via AP, File Iori Sagisawa