Firefighters are busy after a fire broke out in a multi-story building in Saarbruecken, western Germany, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Authorities say at least four people have been killed and 23 injured in the fire.
Firefighters are busy after a fire broke out in a multi-story building in Saarbruecken, western Germany, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Authorities say at least four people have been killed and 23 injured in the fire. dpa via AP Oliver Dietze
Firefighters are busy after a fire broke out in a multi-story building in Saarbruecken, western Germany, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Authorities say at least four people have been killed and 23 injured in the fire. dpa via AP Oliver Dietze

Nation & World

Germany: police detain resident after building fire kills 4

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 11:32 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Police have detained a woman on suspicion of arson after a fire at an apartment block in a western German city killed four people.

Police said Monday the 37-year-old was a resident of the building. The fire in the five-story building in Saarbruecken on Sunday killed four and injured at least 23. Ten people were hospitalized.

A 42-year man was severely injured when he jumped off the roof of the burning building.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene to rescue residents from their apartments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire apparently broke out on the first or second floor of the building and then quickly made its way up to higher floors.

The German news agency dpa reports that residents are mostly people living on public assistance.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video