Nation & World

France mobilizes 100,000 security personnel for the holidays

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 11:53 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

France's government is deploying nearly 100,000 police and soldiers for the holiday season as fears of extremist attacks remain high.

The additional security will focus on Christmas markets, shopping centers, religious buildings, public transport and tourist sites.

Citing "the context of a still-elevated terrorist threat," the Interior Ministry said in a statement that 97,000 security force personnel are mobilized for protection Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the Christmas security, the ministry said extra policing was ordered around religious sites during Hanukkah earlier this month, and for Orthodox Christmas in January, "to allow the celebration of these festivities in good conditions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A new anti-terrorism law championed by President Emmanuel Macron's government enshrines extra police powers as a result of multiple Islamic extremist attacks that killed more than 200 people in 2015-2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

    Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train
Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving
Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation 1:23

Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation

View More Video