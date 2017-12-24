Afghan security personnel arrive near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday near an office of the country's intelligence service.
Afghan security personnel arrive near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday near an office of the country's intelligence service. Rahmat Gul AP Photo
Afghan security personnel arrive near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday near an office of the country's intelligence service. Rahmat Gul AP Photo

Nation & World

Suicide bomber kills 6 in Afghan capital

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 10:27 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber struck Monday near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said another three people were wounded in the attack, adding that the exact target was unclear.

"The bomber was on foot and detonated his suicide vest on the main road," he said.

Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi confirmed the toll.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one immediately claimed responsibility. Both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have carried out several past attacks in the capital, mainly targeting security forces.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

    Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train
Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving
Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation 1:23

Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation

View More Video