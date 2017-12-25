Nation & World

British navy escorts Russian warship near UK waters

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 11:41 PM

LONDON

British officials say the Royal Navy has escorted a Russian warship through the North Sea near U.K. waters.

Officials said Tuesday the Russian ship was also shadowed by a navy helicopter as it transited near Britain.

The HMS St. Albans with 190 sailors on board was used to escort the Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate through what British officials called "areas of national interest" on Christmas Day.

The navy says there has been a recent surge in Russian vessels traveling near U.K. waters. Officials say that on Christmas Eve, a navy vessel was used to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and English Channel.

Defense Secretary Gavin William said Britain wouldn't tolerate aggression.

British officials warn that Russian ships may cut undersea internet cables.

