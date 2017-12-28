Germany: Union boss presses center-left to join Merkel gov't

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Party CDU), Angela Merkel, speaks at the party's headquarter in Berlin, Germany. Germany’s top labor union official, Reiner Hoffmann, is pressing the center-left Social Democrats to join a new coalition government under conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel. Merkel’s Union bloc will begin talks Jan. 7 on a possible new government with the Social Democrats, her partners of the past four years.