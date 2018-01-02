Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

More Videos

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Thomas Rawls thought he was just playing ball but owns key Seahawks penalty in ending loss 2:02

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Seahawks OC Bevell: 'We are going to start with Eddie' Lacy in run game, 'see where it goes' 1:21

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling' 1:04

Hear what Chris Petersen had to say after the Fiesta Bowl 0:54

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.
Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

Six people were injured when a floor collapsed during a student party at an apartment building in Denton, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday, November 12. Video on social media shows a crowd of people jumping up and down in the third-floor apartment before the floor collapsed. The apartment is at the Ridge at North Texas, a student accommodation center. An investigation into the structural failure of the building is ongoing.

Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.