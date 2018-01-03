Record dry raises fears of drought's return in California

File - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, right, plunges the snow survey tube into the snow pack, as DWR's Wes McCandless looks on during the snow survey at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. California's water managers are saying it's too early yet for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought. Water officials carry out the first of their routine seasonal snow surveys in the Sierras on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo