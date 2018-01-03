Kenya: 5 policemen killed by suspected al-Shabab extremists

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.