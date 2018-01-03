Nation & World

Kenya: 5 policemen killed by suspected al-Shabab extremists

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 01:19 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NAIROBI, Kenya

A Kenyan official says suspected members of the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab have killed five police officers in the northern county of Mandera.

North Eastern regional coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Wednesday the vehicle carrying the three police reservists and two administration police officers was attacked.

He says several other officers were injured in a second attack on security officials who responded Tuesday evening along the Elwak-Kotulo road.

Al-Shabab has carried out a series of attacks in Kenya since 2011, when Kenya deployed troops to neighboring Somalia to fight the extremists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution for the Kenyan troop presence in Somalia. In recent years, most of the al-Shabab attacks have been limited to areas near the Somali border and have mainly targeted security forces.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

    A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'
California twins born minutes apart and in different years 0:57

California twins born minutes apart and in different years
'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

View More Video