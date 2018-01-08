Iran FM warns neighbors, says they seeking unrest in Iran

Iranian worshippers burn a representation of U.S. flag, reading "the most deserving flag for burning", during a rally against anti-government protestors after the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 5, 2018. A hard-line Iranian cleric has called on Iran to create its own indigenous social media apps, blaming them for the unrest that followed days of protest in the Islamic Republic over its economy. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo