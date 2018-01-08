Syria's death toll in Idlib car bomb rises to at least 25

In this photo provided on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018 by the Syrian anti-government activist group, Edlib Media Center, EMC, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets, gathering at a street which was attacked by Russian airstrikes, in Maarat al-Nuaman town, southern Idlib province, Syria. Syrian government forces and allied militiamen are advancing on the largest remaining rebel-held territory in the country's north, forcing thousands of civilians to flee toward the border with Turkey amid a crushing offensive just as the cold winter weather sets in. Edlib Media Center via AP)