India's top court to re-examine gay rights

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018

NEW DELHI

India's top court says it will re-examine its earlier decision upholding a colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

India's Chief Justice Dipak Misra and two other judges said Monday that a larger group of judges would reconsider the law following a petition filed by five people who say they are living in fear of being prosecuted. However, no date was fixed for court hearings in the case.

Gay activists said they were hopeful that the court would decriminalize gay sex.

In 2009, a New Delhi High Court declared unconstitutional Section 377 of the Indian law, which says intercourse between members of the same sex is against the order of nature. But the judgment was overturned by the Supreme Court four years later.

