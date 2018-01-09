More Videos

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 2:15

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Pause
Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home 1:46

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:48

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session 1:00

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney 1:04

Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney

  • SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

    SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.
Space X via Storyful Facebook
Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Nation & World

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said. The suspect was identified as Gregory Lee, 42. He was found with what local reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was flown to hospital but died the same day.He was suspected of having shot and killed his wife, Melissa Lee, police said. No shots were fired by police, and one officer suffered minor injuries. A member of the public also suffered minor injuries, in a crash involving two vehicles and the police car that had its windshield shot.

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

Nation & World

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

Nation & World

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

National

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

National

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Weather

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

Nation & World

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

Six people were injured when a floor collapsed during a student party at an apartment building in Denton, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday, November 12. Video on social media shows a crowd of people jumping up and down in the third-floor apartment before the floor collapsed. The apartment is at the Ridge at North Texas, a student accommodation center. An investigation into the structural failure of the building is ongoing.

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

Nation & World

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.