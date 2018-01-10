Nation & World

Pakistani mob angered by rape, murder of girl attacks police

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 02:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAHORE, Pakistan

Pakistani police say a mob angered over the recent rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl has attacked a police station in eastern Punjab province, triggering clashes that left several people injured.

Wednesday's violence erupted in the city of Kasur hours before the funeral of the girl, who went missing last week.

Her body was found on Tuesday in a garbage bin. Authorities say she was abducted, raped and murdered while her parents were away at a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The case has drawn wide public outrage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local TV footage shows police firing shots in the air to disperse the mob. Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah says the police are trying to contain the violence and find and arrest those involved in the killing of the girl.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

    SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite 3:26

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite
Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase
Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

View More Video