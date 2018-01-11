Some legislatures lack sexual misconduct policies, training

Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, foreground, R-Scottsdale, and others listen to Rep. Don Shooter, center background, R-Yuma, as he reads a statement regarding sexual harassment and other misconduct complaints made against him by Ugenti-Rita and others, as he spoke prior to Arizona House members receiving mandatory sexual harassment and other ethics issues training on the House floor at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo