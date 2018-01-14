Nation & World

The Latest: Tsunami threat issued for Peru, Chile

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 02:25 AM

LIMA, Peru

The Latest on Peru earthquake (all times local):

5:20 a.m.

A U.S. agency has issued a tsunami threat message for parts of Peru and Chile's coastlines after a powerful earthquake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The statement says that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 meters to one meter "above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru." It also says waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Chile.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off Peru's coast at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST). The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST).

___

5 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The USGS says that the temblor struck 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) on Sunday at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

It wasn't immediately clear if a tsunami warning has been issued.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

    SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite 3:26

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite
Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase
Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

View More Video