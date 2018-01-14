Nation & World

India: 5 suspected militants killed in Kashmir fighting

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:09 PM

SRINAGAR, India

At least five suspected militants were killed in a gunbattle with government troops Monday after they crossed into the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir from the Pakistani side of the disputed territory, officials said.

Fighting began early Monday when soldiers intercepted heavily armed insurgents along the highly militarized de facto border that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

Army officials said militants lobbed grenades and sprayed gunfire from automatic rifles in the fierce fighting. They said soldiers suffered no damage.

There was no independent confirmation of the gunbattle, which occurred in the remote, mountainous and forested western Uri sector. No rebel group fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately issued any statement about the incident.

Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the region, and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

