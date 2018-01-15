Nation & World

Koreas may field joint women's ice hockey team at Olympics

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 02:18 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

North and South Korea have agreed in principle to field a joint women's ice hockey team during next month's Olympics in South Korea, and have relayed their position to the International Olympic Committee.

A South Korean Sports Ministry spokesman confirmed Monday that the two sides had agreed, saying they have been discussing the make-up of a unified women's hockey team since last year.

The spokesman, Hwang Seong Un, said the matter would be discussed Saturday when officials from the two Koreas and the IOC meet at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

A joint team would require IOC approval.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If realized, it would be the Koreas' first unified Olympic team.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

    SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite 3:26

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite
Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase
Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

View More Video