Erdogan: NATO must take stance against US over border force

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 02:36 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling on NATO to take a stand against the United States, a fellow ally, over its plans to form a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led border security force in Syria.

Turkey has threatened to launch a military offensive against Syrian Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists. On Monday Erdogan accused the United States of creating an "army of terror" in Syria along the border with Turkey, and vowed to crush the border force.

Addressing his ruling party's deputies on Tuesday, Erdogan questioned NATO's stance on the issue, saying: "Hey NATO! You are obliged to make a stance against those who harass and violate the borders of your members."

Erdogan said Turkey's military chief would discuss the issue in Brussels.

