The party logo is photographed while turning the camera during a party meeting of the Social Democrats discussing the possible coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative block in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
The party logo is photographed while turning the camera during a party meeting of the Social Democrats discussing the possible coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative block in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Michael Probst AP Photo
The party logo is photographed while turning the camera during a party meeting of the Social Democrats discussing the possible coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative block in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Michael Probst AP Photo

Nation & World

German Social Democrats debate coalition talks with Merkel

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 03:03 AM

BERLIN

Germany's center-left Social Democrats are debating whether to enter coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, and help break the political deadlock since September's election.

If the Social Democrats reject entering the talks, the only options left are for Merkel to form a minority government or for new elections.

Social Democrat deputy leader Malu Dreyer, the Rhineland-Palatinate governor, told delegates in Bonn on Sunday that since Merkel's Union bloc has indicated it wouldn't form a minority government, their vote will either be for entering talks on forming a new so-called "grand coalition" with the chancellor, or new elections.

Urging the delegates to vote for entering coalition talks, she told them "we can't force the Union into a minority government, that's an illusion."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vote is expected later Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

    It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway
Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet danger zone 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet danger zone
SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite 3:26

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

View More Video