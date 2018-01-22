Nation & World

Thai police arrest 2 Israeli men in compatriot's killing

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 03:30 AM

BANGKOK

Police in Thailand have arrested two Israeli men suspected of killing a fellow citizen on a Thai resort island after running him down with a car.

Police Capt. Silchach Kamunee said Monday the suspects are being held on suspicion of premeditated murder.

The two men, Dolez Zuarez and Eyal Bokal, were arrested Sunday at a Bangkok airport, police said. They are accused of slamming their vehicle into a motorcycle driven by the victim, Maor Malul, and then stabbing and killing him.

Deputy police chief Chalermkiat Sriworakan said three others were injured in the attack Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The arrests came after Thai media published security video of the attack on Koh Samui island. The video shows an SUV crashing into a motorcycle, knocking off its two riders. The SUV then accelerates in reverse gear, colliding with the motorcycle again. A man then jumps out of the car and chases down the motorcycle driver, stabs him and flees.

Pol Maj. Gen. Apichart Boonsriroj, chief of Surat Thani police station, said the suspects and victim had a personal dispute before entering Thailand.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Malul was a member of an organized crime group who was convicted in 2016 in the attempted murder of a local Israeli crime boss. It said Malul was likely murdered in revenge for the attempt on Baruch Bokal's life.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

    It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway
Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet danger zone 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet danger zone
SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite 3:26

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

View More Video