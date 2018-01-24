Nation & World

Pitt suspends fraternity after student hospitalized

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 03:44 AM

PITTSBURGH

The University of Pittsburgh has suspended a fraternity and temporarily barred all Greek life organizations from hosting events with alcohol after a student was hospitalized in an "alcohol-related incident."

University officials have not released specifics about what led to the student's hospitalization on Thursday. They declined Tuesday to comment on the student's condition.

The school did not identify the fraternity involved, but Sigma Chi's national office says the Pitt chapter has been suspended for apparently violating alcohol and drug policies.

A statement from the university says the "gravity of situation" demands reflection on the role of alcohol in campus life.

Last year, the drinking death of a 19-year-old fraternity pledge at Penn State yielded criminal charges against 26 people.

