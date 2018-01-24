Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, submits the resignation of his government to President Milos Zeman, right, at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. The new Czech minority government led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has resigned following a failure to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament last week.
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, submits the resignation of his government to President Milos Zeman, right, at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. The new Czech minority government led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has resigned following a failure to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament last week. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, submits the resignation of his government to President Milos Zeman, right, at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. The new Czech minority government led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has resigned following a failure to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament last week. Petr David Josek AP Photo

Nation & World

Czech government resigns after losing confidence vote

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 03:40 AM

PRAGUE

The new Czech minority government led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has resigned after it failed to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament last week.

Babis submitted the resignation to President Milos Zeman on Wednesday.

Zeman, Babi's ally, immediately asked Babis to try to form a new government again and said he will swear him in as prime minister in February.

Any new government has to win a parliamentary confidence vote to rule.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Babis' centrist ANO (YES) movement won October's parliamentary election with 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house. But no other parliamentary party agreed to create a majority coalition government with ANO because they consider Babis unsuitable due to fraud charges linked to EU subsidies he faces.

Babis already acknowledged the next government might not include him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

    Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Women's marches pop up across the country and world on second year 2:07

Women's marches pop up across the country and world on second year
Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

View More Video