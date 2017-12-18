Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

More Videos

Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 0:22

A heroin addict’s tale: 'Noah… I told you were going to die' 6:55

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:32

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple 3:21

Timberline's Kiara Brooks discusses rivalry win, record-breaking night 1:46

Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:56

Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney 0:17

27-year-old sentenced for Fife wreck that killed single dad 1:28

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent' 4:20

A New Jersey couple vowed not to flush their wedding plans down the toilet when they changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were planning to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse when Brian’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to the women’s bathroom where police officers administered oxygen and called paramedics.The couple, upon learning that they would have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license if they postponed the wedding, followed one of the officer’s suggestions and held the ceremony in the bathroom.

Florida police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured a gun battle at an intersection. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said. The suspect was identified as Gregory Lee, 42. He was found with what local reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was flown to hospital but died the same day.He was suspected of having shot and killed his wife, Melissa Lee, police said. No shots were fired by police, and one officer suffered minor injuries. A member of the public also suffered minor injuries, in a crash involving two vehicles and the police car that had its windshield shot.

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.

Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.