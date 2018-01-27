Families recall spirit of Kentucky school shooting victims

Tracy Tubbs, left, aunt of Marshall County High School shooting victim Bailey Holt, holds up a drawing of Holt as Tubbs and Jackie Reid, right, principal of Sharpe Elementary School in Benton, Ky., read statements from Holt and Preston Cope's families at the Marshall County Board of Education in Benton, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The Paducah Sun via AP Ryan Hermens