A mother and her daughter take a rest on the slopes at the Masik Pass ski resort in North Korea Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The ski resort, built in 2013 at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is to be the site of joint training for North and South Korean skiers ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics.
A mother and her daughter take a rest on the slopes at the Masik Pass ski resort in North Korea Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The ski resort, built in 2013 at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is to be the site of joint training for North and South Korean skiers ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Eric Talmadge AP Photo
A mother and her daughter take a rest on the slopes at the Masik Pass ski resort in North Korea Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The ski resort, built in 2013 at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is to be the site of joint training for North and South Korean skiers ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Eric Talmadge AP Photo

Nation & World

Koreas try out Olympic diplomacy at North Korean ski resort

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 04:22 AM

MASIK PASS, North Korea

North Korea's only luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.

The Masik Pass ski resort has become something of a symbol of a budding detente between the two Koreas after a year of particularly high tensions over the North's nuclear weapons and long-range missile tests.

The resort, completed at the order of leader Kim Jong Un in 2013, has been chosen to host joint training for North and South Korean skiers ahead of the Games' Feb. 9 opening date in South Korea.

A team of South Korean officials inspected Masik last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kim has used the resort to promote the sport. It's a tourist destination and often used by schools or workplaces to reward workers.

  Comments  