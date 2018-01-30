Ex-Mississippi Gov. Barbour arrested with gun at airport

FILE - In a July 18, 2016 file photo, former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour speaks during first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint on Jan. 2, 2018, at at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Miss. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo