Peru party loyal to Fujimori expels ex-strongman's son

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, Keiko Fujimori, center, walks with her brother Kenji, right, and sister Sachi, all children of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, to court for the sentencing in their father's embezzlement trial, at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. The party loyal to Alberto Fujimori, called Popular Will, is expelling from its ranks the ex-strongman's son Kenji, as a rift widens between him and his older sister Keiko, over last month's botched attempt to oust the country's sitting President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo