FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, Keiko Fujimori, center, walks with her brother Kenji, right, and sister Sachi, all children of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, to court for the sentencing in their father's embezzlement trial, at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. The party loyal to Alberto Fujimori, called Popular Will, is expelling from its ranks the ex-strongman's son Kenji, as a rift widens between him and his older sister Keiko, over last month's botched attempt to oust the country's sitting President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, Keiko Fujimori, center, walks with her brother Kenji, right, and sister Sachi, all children of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, to court for the sentencing in their father's embezzlement trial, at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. The party loyal to Alberto Fujimori, called Popular Will, is expelling from its ranks the ex-strongman's son Kenji, as a rift widens between him and his older sister Keiko, over last month's botched attempt to oust the country's sitting President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, Keiko Fujimori, center, walks with her brother Kenji, right, and sister Sachi, all children of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, to court for the sentencing in their father's embezzlement trial, at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. The party loyal to Alberto Fujimori, called Popular Will, is expelling from its ranks the ex-strongman's son Kenji, as a rift widens between him and his older sister Keiko, over last month's botched attempt to oust the country's sitting President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Peru party loyal to Fujimori expels ex-strongman's son

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 04:38 PM

LIMA, Peru

The political party loyal to former President Alberto Fujimori expelled the ex-strongman's son Tuesday as a rift widened between his two children over the party's botched attempt to oust Peru's current president in December.

The son, Kenji Fujimori, led a group of rebellious lawmakers from the Popular Will party who blocked a push by the party, headed by his sister, to remove Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Two days later, the scandal-tainted Kuczynski pardoned Alberto Fujimori in what many see as a closed-door political deal.

Although Kenji Fujimori obtained the most votes of any lawmaker in 2016 congressional elections, he has taken a back seat in the party to his older sister, Keiko Fujimori, who narrowly lost the presidency to Kuczynski in a runoff election.

Alberto Fujimori was given a medical pardon by Kuczynski and released from a 25-year sentence for graft and human rights abuses committed during his 1990-2000 rule.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  