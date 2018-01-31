Ex-strongman's son in Peru to form own bloc in congress

Congressman Kenji Fujimori holds a press conference at the Legislative Palace, to speak on his expulsion from the Peruvian political party loyal to his father, former President Alberto Fujimori and that is led by Kenji's sister, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The political party expelled the ex-strongman's son Tuesday as a rift widened between his two children over the party's botched attempt to oust Peru's current president in December. Martin Mejia AP Photo