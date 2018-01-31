ICE formalizes plans for courthouse arrests

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal, left, answers a question in El Paso, Texas, as County Judge Veronica Escobar and Center Against Sexual and Family Violence Executive Director Stephanie Karr listen as the three take questions from local media concerning the arrest of Irvin Gonzalez at a courthouse. The transgender woman was obtaining a protective order against an abusive boyfriend when she was detained, drawing national attention to the issue of courthouse arrests by immigration agents. Federal immigration authorities announced Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2017 that agents will enter courthouses only to capture specific targets, like convicted criminals, gang members, public safety threats and immigrants who have been previously deported or ordered to leave. The El Paso Times via AP, File Mark Lambie