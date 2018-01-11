Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

More Videos

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in the car

Washington-based reporter Hayle Byrd has shared a series of videos to Twitter, the latest on January 25, showing how Skippy enjoys riding along in her father Billy’s car, all the way down in Florida, while singing to orchestral versions of songs from the Irish rock legends. All while sitting inside Billy’s hoody.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

A New Jersey couple vowed not to flush their wedding plans down the toilet when they changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were planning to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse when Brian’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to the women’s bathroom where police officers administered oxygen and called paramedics.The couple, upon learning that they would have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license if they postponed the wedding, followed one of the officer’s suggestions and held the ceremony in the bathroom.

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street

Florida police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured a gun battle at an intersection. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said. The suspect was identified as Gregory Lee, 42. He was found with what local reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was flown to hospital but died the same day.He was suspected of having shot and killed his wife, Melissa Lee, police said. No shots were fired by police, and one officer suffered minor injuries. A member of the public also suffered minor injuries, in a crash involving two vehicles and the police car that had its windshield shot.