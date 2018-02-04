AP PHOTOS: Eagles, Patriots fight for Super Bowl; fans giddy

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are doing battle in the Super Bowl, with the Eagles gunning for their first title and the Pats shooting for their sixth.
Giddy fans who braved the frigid cold in Minneapolis were treated to a Saturday night pre-Super Bowl concert by Jennifer Lopez, who covered songs by late hometown favorite Prince. Sunday's game was being played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. was rooting for the Eagles in their drive toward an NFL title. Truex, who is from Mayetta, New Jersey, grew up an Eagles fan, pulling for future Hall of Famers Reggie White and Brian Dawkins. He said he had planned to attend Sunday's game even before it was determined the Eagles would be in it.
Late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon did some taping for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in front of fans who bought their Super Bowl tickets through online ticket exchange StubHub.
Comments