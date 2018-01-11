Florida first-grader born with spina bifida walks into classroom, surprises high school friend

More Videos

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:19

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in the car 0:33

Whoa, Nelly. Cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse. 0:14

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 0:51

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

The Southwick Fire Department in Massachusetts shared a homeowner's security camera footage of a pancake-loving dog igniting a house fire while its owners were away. The video shows one of the family's dogs jumping up to reach a plate of leftover pancakes and hitting the ignition button on the gas stove. The fire department rescued the family's dogs and the home was spared serious damage thanks to a monitored alarm system that brought emergency responders to the house.

Washington-based reporter Hayle Byrd has shared a series of videos to Twitter, the latest on January 25, showing how Skippy enjoys riding along in her father Billy’s car, all the way down in Florida, while singing to orchestral versions of songs from the Irish rock legends. All while sitting inside Billy’s hoody.

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

A New Jersey couple vowed not to flush their wedding plans down the toilet when they changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were planning to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse when Brian’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to the women’s bathroom where police officers administered oxygen and called paramedics.The couple, upon learning that they would have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license if they postponed the wedding, followed one of the officer’s suggestions and held the ceremony in the bathroom.

Florida police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured a gun battle at an intersection. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.