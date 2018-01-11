Florida first-grader born with spina bifida walks into classroom, surprises high school friend

A New Jersey couple vowed not to flush their wedding plans down the toilet when they changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were planning to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse when Brian’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to the women’s bathroom where police officers administered oxygen and called paramedics.The couple, upon learning that they would have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license if they postponed the wedding, followed one of the officer’s suggestions and held the ceremony in the bathroom.