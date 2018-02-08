Oregon lawmaker resigns amid groping, harassment allegations

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2012, file photo, Sen. Jeff Kruse, R-Roseburg, speaks at the Capitol in Salem, Ore. Kruse not only subjected two female senators to unwanted touching, he groped or gave lingering hugs to many other women working at the Oregon Capitol, according to a report released Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, by an independent investigator. Statesman-Journal via AP, File Timothy J. Gonzalez