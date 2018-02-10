Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot at a home in the Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence. A suspect is reportedly in custody. The Columbus Dispatch via AP Tom Dodge