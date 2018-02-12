FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, faced a deadline Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, to agree to rent space for Spencer's campus tour at an "acceptable date and time," or become the latest university to face a lawsuit over the tour. Tour organizer Cameron Padgett wanted Spencer to speak at the Ohio school on May 4, 2018, the anniversary of shootings that killed four students during Vietnam war protests in 1970, but the university said it couldn't accept the request because early May was too busy with activities around the end of the academic year.
Nation & World

APNewsBreak: White nationalist's planned campus visit off

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

February 12, 2018 05:50 AM

CINCINNATI

An attorney for Richard Spencer says the white nationalist's plan to speak on the University of Cincinnati campus during spring break has been scuttled by a legal standoff over the Ohio school's demand for security fee of nearly $11,000.

Attorney Kyle Bristow told The Associated Press on Monday that Spencer's tour organizer is now hoping that the appearance can be rescheduled for summer or fall. A message was left Monday for a UC spokesman.

Bristow had said Spencer would speak March 14, but no contract was agreed upon after the school insisted on the security fee that Spencer's side said was discriminatory and unconstitutional. They filed a federal lawsuit, which the school asked a judge to dismiss.

Bristow has sued several other schools, including Ohio State University, for not allowing Spencer to speak.

