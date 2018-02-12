The Latest: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife thanks first responders

FILE - In a Jan. 17, 2007 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., left, and his wife Vanessa arrive for the Trump Vodka launch party by Drinks America hosted by Donald J. Trump at Les Deux in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Donald Trump Jr.'s wife was taken to a New York City hospital as a precaution Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, after she opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained an unidentified white powder, police said. Danny Moloshok, File AP Photo