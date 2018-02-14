Missing 4-year-old South Carolina girl found safe in Alabama

This undated photo made available by the City of Charlestown, SC., Department of Police, shows Heidi Renae Todd. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the 4-year-old girl who disappeared in South Carolina. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told reporters that Heidi's mother was "brutally beaten" and is hospitalized. Todd disappeared on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2018.

City of Charleston Department of Police via AP)