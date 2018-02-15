Florida teen charged with 17 murders legally bought AR-15

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:32 High school squad adopts lone cheerleader from rival team fighting illness Pause 0:31 Giant 'Hogzilla' wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong 1:04 Sweet, shivering puppy comforted by police officer after being rescued from river 1:28 Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic 1:02 Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department 3:01 Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool 2:59 SpaceX successfully tests powerful Falcon Heavy rocket 1:16 Florida first-grader born with spina bifida walks into classroom, surprises high school friend 1:19 Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 4:38 Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy