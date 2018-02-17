Romney, favored in Senate bid, could take on outsized role

In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney sits behind the wheel of a tractor during a tour of Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. If Romney becomes Utah's next senator, many Republicans are looking to the him to take up John McCain's mantle as an elder statesman, willing to take on Donald Trump and serve as a political and moral counterweight to a president they see as divisive and undignified. Rick Bowmer AP Photo