Turkey renames US Embassy street after Syria offensive

An Ankara municipality worker fixes the new street sign, "Olive Branch Street" in Turkish, named after Turkey's military operation to drive out the Syrian Kurdish militia of an enclave in northwest Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Municipality workers on Monday took down the street sign for Nevzat Tandogan Street where the U.S. Embassy is located and replaced it with one that reads "Olive Branch Street." Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo