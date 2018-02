Moberly Police Department in Missouri had an unexpected visitor on Valentine’s Day, as CCTV footage shared to their Facebook page on February 14 shows. The clip features somebody dressed up as a T-Rex entering the police station, carrying what appears to be a box of cookies. He walks up and down the hall, before going to the front desk and delivering the cookies. “Today the Moberly Police Department turned into Jurassic Park when we were met by a T-Rex delivering cookies. Whoever you are, thank you for the cookies and the laughs,” the department captioned the video.