FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1961 file photo, Evangelist Billy Graham, left, talks with President John F. Kennedy during a call at the the White House in Washington. Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died. Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. He was 99. AP Photo, File)

Nation & World

The Latest: Billy Graham gave more than prayer to presidents

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 06:34 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on Billy Graham's relationship with the presidents (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The Rev. Billy Graham was a presidential fixture stretching back to the early years of the Cold War.

Harry Truman rebuffed but later embraced Graham. He urged Dwight D. Eisenhower to run for president and played golf with John F. Kennedy.

Graham was close to Lyndon B. Johnson. His relationship with Richard Nixon was long and then complicated by Watergate. Jimmy Carter gave Graham some credit for weakening communism.

George H.W. Bush said Graham reassured him on the eve of the Persian Gulf War. Bill Clinton has recalled Graham's kindness. George W. Bush credits Graham with sparking his sobriety, and Barack Obama visited Graham in 2010 at Graham's North Carolina home.

Donald Trump met Graham in 2013, before his election, and has ordered flags flown at half-staff in his honor.

