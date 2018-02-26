FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with plans to discuss assembling a committee whose investigation could lead to his impeachment. The first-term Republican governor was indicted late Thursday on felony invasion of privacy.
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with plans to discuss assembling a committee whose investigation could lead to his impeachment. The first-term Republican governor was indicted late Thursday on felony invasion of privacy. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with plans to discuss assembling a committee whose investigation could lead to his impeachment. The first-term Republican governor was indicted late Thursday on felony invasion of privacy. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Lawmakers consider charge facing embattled Missouri governor

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 06:45 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time since Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted, with plans to discuss assembling a committee whose investigation could lead to his impeachment.

The first-term Republican governor was indicted late Thursday on felony invasion of privacy. The charge stems from an extramarital affair he had with his hairdresser in March 2015, before he was elected.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of the woman without her consent. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Legislators are reconvening Monday. House Republican leaders say they'll form a group of lawmakers to investigate the allegations and determine whether the governor can lead the state amid the felony case. Greitens' attorney said he welcomes the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

House leaders didn't specifically mention impeachment, a process that must begin in the House with an investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

View More Video